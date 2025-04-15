PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

