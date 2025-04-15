PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.33 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

