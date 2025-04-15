Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFPP traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

