Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Price Performance

Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.03.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

