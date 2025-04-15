Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Price Performance
Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.03.
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile
