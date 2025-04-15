Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

