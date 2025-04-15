Piper Sandler Cuts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $110.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.85.

PRU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,903. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 87,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,989.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,989.84. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $115,878,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,513,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,923,000 after buying an additional 860,239 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,804,000 after acquiring an additional 665,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $76,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

