Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 30.74%. On average, analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Plumas Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Michael Kevin Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $45,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,670. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLBC shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

