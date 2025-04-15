POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 471,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

