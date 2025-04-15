Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $58.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Baird R W cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. Polaris has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.73%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

