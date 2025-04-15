Portolan Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,126,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of RH by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $163.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.60. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,504. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $276.00 price target on RH in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.44.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

