Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $2.83 Million in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $21,933,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

MoneyLion Trading Down 0.1 %

ML opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $965.60 million, a PE ratio of 387.73 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $117,062.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,075.20. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $464,746.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,443,801.56. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,309 shares of company stock worth $4,716,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

