Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 570,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,551,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 233,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gannett by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,279,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Stock Performance

GCI opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $621.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.09 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

