PotCoin Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.88 million and $113.91 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00088970 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00006261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000368 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001170 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225,318.87 or 2.65010604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 419,999,990 coins and its circulating supply is 415,995,446 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@officialpotcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

