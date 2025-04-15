PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 865,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $103,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,944,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.15.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

