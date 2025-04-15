Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,199,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Primoris Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Stock Up 1.2 %

PRIM opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $90.86. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

