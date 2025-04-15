Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

