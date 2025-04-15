ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. ProFrac traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.54. 50,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 731,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Insider Activity at ProFrac

In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 338,756 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,579.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,316,534 shares in the company, valued at $9,123,580.62. The trade was a 34.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 1,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,785,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 1,692,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProFrac by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 94,902 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 59,908 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Stock Performance

ProFrac Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $711.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

