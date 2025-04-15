Promising Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – April 13th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Texas Instruments, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that pay out a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends, typically on a regular schedule. These stocks are popular among investors seeking steady income in addition to potential long-term capital appreciation, providing a balance of income and growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 148,862,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,891,370. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.60. 21,101,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075,826. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.36. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,869,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,005,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

