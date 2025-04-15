Promising Green Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 14th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies engaged in producing or supporting renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and geothermal power. They present investors with opportunities to support sustainable practices while potentially benefiting from the ongoing global shift toward cleaner energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.25. 568,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,188. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.21. 138,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $348.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.26. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,826. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,804. NWTN has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

