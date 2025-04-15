ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Short Interest Down 94.1% in March

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0054 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

