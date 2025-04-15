Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Short Interest Down 62.1% in March

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the March 15th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTIX stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.