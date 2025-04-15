Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 170,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 494,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Prothena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRTA

Prothena Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $515.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.07.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 4,626.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.