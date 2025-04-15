PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 20,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,656. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

