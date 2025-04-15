PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 20,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,656. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
