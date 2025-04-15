Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,775,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,134,882,000 after acquiring an additional 492,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,725,000 after purchasing an additional 365,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,323,000 after buying an additional 604,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,005,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $376,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,009.60. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.35.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

