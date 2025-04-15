Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Up 500.8% in March

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a growth of 500.8% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PMM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,146. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

