Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Up 500.8% in March

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a growth of 500.8% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PMM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,146. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $6.61.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
