Q1 EPS Forecast for Ameriprise Financial Cut by Analyst

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.43. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $38.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.50 EPS.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $474.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.79 and a 200 day moving average of $523.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

