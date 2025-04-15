Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

Shares of RKUNY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,156. Rakuten Group has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. On average, analysts expect that Rakuten Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

