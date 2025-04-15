Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Trading Down 1.5 %

METCZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.98. 8,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

