Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 256,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,604,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $257.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

