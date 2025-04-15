Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 368,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,747,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 32,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SUSA stock opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.92.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

