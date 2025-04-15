Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 388,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,544,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93,776 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 488,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,149,000 after acquiring an additional 84,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IJT stock opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

