Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $46.79 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.87.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

