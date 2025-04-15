Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $43.62 Million Investment in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 483,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,618,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Price Performance

FTSD stock opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $89.27 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.52.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

