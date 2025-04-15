Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $53.47 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,666,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,465,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

