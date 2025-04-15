Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,112,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,268,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,903,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,975,000 after buying an additional 172,752 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,330,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,020,000.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ISPY opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $695.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

