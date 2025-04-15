Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,072,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,539,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,718,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,260,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 315,880 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 91,586 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RVT stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

