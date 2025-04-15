Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $49.05 Million Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,813,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 126,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 100,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 550,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5,870.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 126,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,222,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 157,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,275,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 268,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.62%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

