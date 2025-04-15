Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYN. Raymond James raised shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

