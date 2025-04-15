Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN):

4/14/2025 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $128.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $123.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

4/3/2025 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,537,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $137,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,416,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,136.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 736,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,213,000 after acquiring an additional 713,272 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,561,000 after acquiring an additional 697,388 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.