Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN):

  • 4/14/2025 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $128.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/9/2025 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/9/2025 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/7/2025 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/7/2025 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $123.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/4/2025 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.
  • 4/3/2025 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,537,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $137,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,416,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,136.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 736,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,213,000 after acquiring an additional 713,272 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,561,000 after acquiring an additional 697,388 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.