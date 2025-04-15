Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AMETEK (AME)

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2025 – AMETEK is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2025 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2025 – AMETEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $216.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2025 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2025 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2025 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2025 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

AME stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.19. The company had a trading volume of 92,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,654. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. This trade represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in AMETEK by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in AMETEK by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 434.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,614,000 after purchasing an additional 440,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

