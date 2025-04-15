Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,608 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,200,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,488,000 after purchasing an additional 312,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,981,000 after buying an additional 162,567 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 917,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after buying an additional 52,442 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 849,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 700,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GTO stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.