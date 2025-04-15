Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,599 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.20.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $135.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.82. The stock has a market cap of $237.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

