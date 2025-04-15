Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19,391 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.