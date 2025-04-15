Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $572.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.51. The company has a market cap of $557.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

