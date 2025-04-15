Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $495.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
