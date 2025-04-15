Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 377,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

GHYB opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $45.70.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

