Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 259,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 236,012 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $8,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,806,547.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,745.02. The trade was a 32.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.59%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

