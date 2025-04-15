Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,789 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,879,000 after buying an additional 537,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,769,000 after acquiring an additional 959,776 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,468,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after purchasing an additional 181,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,579,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,759,000 after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,925,000 after buying an additional 240,347 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3449 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

