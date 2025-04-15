Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 288 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,144,000. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CME Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in CME Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 326,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $263.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.66 and its 200-day moving average is $239.56. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $273.42.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,980. This trade represents a 31.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $997,872.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,211.62. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,496 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

