Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 996 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average is $155.18.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

